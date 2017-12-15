Nicki Minaj’s Brother’s Sentencing Delayed Until 2018, Legal Team Wants Rape Conviction Tossed

Nicki Minaj’s brother Jelani was set to be sentenced this week for his recent predatory sexual assault conviction but it has been postponed until 2018. His legal team continues to fight the verdict.

In early November he was found guilty of raping and sodomizing his pre-teen step daughter along with charges of endangering the welfare of a child. While he maintained his innocence the jury thought evidence proving his semen was found on the alleged victim’s pants was too damning.

He was set to be sentenced on Thursday, December 15 but his lawyer has put in a plea to vacate the verdict. Criminal attorney David Schwartz claims that the allegations were a part of a nefarious plot to extort Nicki for a cool $25 million. He adds that Jelani’s former wife might have even stooped to planting his DNA on her child’s clothes to frame him.

Apparently, the scandal has put a tremendous strain on the Maraj family. It is rumored Onika funded her older sibling’s defense and even put up one of her homes as collateral. She has allegedly cut ties to her brother since the guilty verdict.

Via Bossip

—

Photo: Nassau County PD