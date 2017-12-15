Fire or Nah: Stream Eminem’s New Album ‘Revival’

Eminem’s highly anticipated ninth studio album Revival has officially arrived. The internet has been buzzing with hip-hop hot takes on whether the Detroit MC still got it or should he hang up his microphone since the album “leaked” two days.ago.

Eminem kicked up buzz for his LP with the albums two lead singles ‘Walk on Water’ featuring Beyoncé and “Unbreakable”. The 19 track album (that’s a lot of songs) also features Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Pink, X-Ambassadors, Kehlani, and PHresher. The album has been met with mixed reviews but if you are one of the loyal Eminem fans who refused to listen to a leaked version of the album here is your chance to listen and form your own opinion.

Stream Em’s album via Apple Music below or head over to iTunes to download your copy now.

Photo by Brazil Photo Press/LatinContent/Getty Images