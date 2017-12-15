Check Out The Stream Of Jeezy’s Latest Album Pressure [LISTEN]

Jeezy‘s run in the game began humbly on the streets of the south to major label releases over the course of his long career. The former Atlanta trapper has unveiled his eighth studio album, Pressure, featuring the likes of J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, 2 Chainz, Puff Daddy and more.

Two singles for the new project have already been unleashed to the public with the Diddy-assisted “Bottles Up” and “Cold Summer” featuring Detroit rising star, Tee Grizzley. However, the record that’s been drawing a lot of attention from the masses is “American Dream” which effectively reunited Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole.

The album isn’t packed with big-name producers but that’s hardly a concern as D. Rich, Gott Rock Solid and up and coming heat makers like Vinylz and the talented Cardiak all getting looks.

Check out Jeezy’s Pressure in the stream below. Let us know what you thought by sounding off in the comments section.

—

Photo: Getty