Guess Which Recently Fired White House Shucker & Jiver Says Trump Isn’t Racist?

Omarosa Manigault has apparently been gifted 40 acres and a mule, in the sunken place. The high profile White House weed carrier who got unceremoniosly fired from her gig is so far gone she doesn’t think Donald Trump is a racist.

During an interview with ABC News, Omarosa stopped short of calling y’all racist President what he is, a racist.

“I will acknowledge many of the exchanges, particularly in the last six months, have been racially charged,” she said. “Do we then just stop and label him as a racist? No.”

This is where we point out Cheeto loves coming for Black people, whether they be pro athletes, an opinionated female sports analyst or even the father of a college basketball player.

Meanwhile, Eminem sh*tted on his entire existence, and the white rapper didn’t get a peep of a response. Notice the difference?

Someone take a picture of Omarosa with the flash and tell us what happens.

Photo: Getty