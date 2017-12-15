Home > News

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana Welcome Baby Boy: Congrats!

Hip-Hop couple welcomes a new bundle of joy.

Written By Robert Longfellow

Posted 4 hours ago
Joe Budden and Cyn Santana are the proud new parents of a new baby boy. The kid arrived sometime today, Dec. 15. 

The New Jersey rapper has a 14-year-old son while this is Cyn’s first child.

Per 2017 Hip-Hop protocol, the couple took to social media to share the good news. After posting pics of himself as a child and of him holding his then newborn son in 2001, Joe shared a pic of himself holding his swaddled up newborn.

Cyn went for the tiny hand holding adult hand image (see on the flip).

Congrats to both.

2017.

2001.

1980.

Photo: Getty

