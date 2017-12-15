Joe Budden and Cyn Santana Welcome Baby Boy: Congrats!

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana are the proud new parents of a new baby boy. The kid arrived sometime today, Dec. 15.
The New Jersey rapper has a 14-year-old son while this is Cyn’s first child.
Per 2017 Hip-Hop protocol, the couple took to social media to share the good news. After posting pics of himself as a child and of him holding his then newborn son in 2001, Joe shared a pic of himself holding his swaddled up newborn.
Cyn went for the tiny hand holding adult hand image (see on the flip).
Congrats to both.
Photo: Getty
