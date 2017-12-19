Home > Missy Elliott

‘Essence’ Magazine To Honor Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott is forever a vital part of the culture.

Whether or not today’s generation is familiar with anything that Missy Elliott has accomplished in the Hip-Hop culture we sure are. The “Work It” artist is set to be honored by Essence magazine at its annual Black Women in Music event for her musical achievements.

On January 25, 2018, Essence will pay homage to the rapper/singer/songwriter/producer at the Highline Ballroom in New York City and we can attest that Missy ‘Misdemeanor’ Elliott is deserving of whatever honor she’s about to get bestowed on her.

Debuting in 1997 with Supa Dupa Fly, Missy went on to release six studio albums to date with five going platinum, one going double-platinum, and her most recent project The Cookbook earning gold status. With everyone from yesteryear making comeback albums maybe this honor will motivate the VA artist to give it another go.

