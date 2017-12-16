Aside from Jay-Z, Jeezy’s been everyone’s favorite rapping hustler in the Hip-Hop game for the past decade and change and with his latest album Pressure dropping today the Snowman is back on his grizzly.



Swinging through The Breakfast Club to break down some weight with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee, Jeezy talks about the difference between trap rappers of past and present, being engaged, and his “non-issues” with Joe Budden.

Here are the 10 things we learned from Jeezy on The Breakfast Club.

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »