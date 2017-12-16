Run The Jewels “Call Ticketron,” Timbaland & 6lack “Grab The Wheel” & More | Daily Visuals 12.15.17

Run The Jewels seem to currently hold the tag team championship of the Hip-Hop underground division so if you come for them your rap game better be futuristic.

At least the future is where they seem to be at in their visuals for “Call Ticketron” where the rap duo kick game in what feels like an impending apocalypse where hell rains down on New York City thanks to Donald Trump’s tweets against North Korea. Okay we’re just assuming that last part but it seems like a likely scenario.

On a lighter note Timbaland and 6lack enjoy whatever time we have left in Trump’s Amerikkka and turn up at an arcade with some young women who seem to know how to have innocent fun in the clip to “Grab The Wheel.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jaden Smith, RJ & DJ Mustard featuring YG, and more.

RUN THE JEWELS – “CALL TICKETRON”

TIMBALAND & 6LACK – “GRAB THE WHEEL”

JADEN SMITH – “GEORGE JEFF”

RJ & DJ MUSTARD FT. YG – “DON’T MAKE ME LOOK STUPID”

LION BABE FT. MOE MOKS – “ROCKETS”