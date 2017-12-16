LeBron James To Lonzo Ball: Stay F*cking Locked In

LeBron James might arguably be the best basketball player on the planet right now if not for his generation. The grizzled veteran, perhaps sensing twilight soon, passed on some sage wisdom to one of the NBA’s bright young stars in Lonzo Ball by telling him to “stay f*cking locked in* and not worry about his critics.

After the Thursday (Dec. 14) contest between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena, a Reddit user happened to catch audio of James talking through his shirt to Ball after the Cavs beat the Lake Show 121-112. As reported by NBC Sports NBA channel, James and Ball declined to say what was exchanged on the court but the Chinese broadcast of the game caught the conversation.

NBC Sports reports with a nod to Reddit user IT-3:

Find your zone and just stay f—ing locked in. The media is going to ask you what I told you right now. Tell them nothing. Just be aggressive every single day.

It’s white noise to you. That’s all it is. Alright? Let’s go.

The quick chat has added fuel to chatter that James might be eyeing a move to the Lakers in free agency and the fact he maintains a home in the city, which James isn’t confirming in any real way.

Pretty sweet that he’s giving Ball that manner of advice, however.

Photo: Getty