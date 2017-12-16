Azealia Banks Considering Suing Remy Ma For Revenge Porn

Things are heating up again between rival women rappers Azealia Banks and Remy Ma. The Harlem rapper is considering suing her Bronx rival for allegedly leaking nude photos and incorrectly attributing them to Banks.

“Just realizing that I can sue Remy Ma for trying to paint me in a false light,” Banks wrote via Instagram and captured by DJ Akademiks’ IG page. “Those pictures were not of my vagina yet she showed them to the world trying to say it was.I responded to something she said publicly and her response was making a private conversation between the two of us public.”

To bring everyone up to speed, last week Remy Ma spoke on her rise in Hip-Hop and how she’s emerged as one of its top women artists, which got some people heated including Banks. Banks fired back and said that Remy has latched on to Nicki Minaj’s coattails and isn’t adding weight to the culture. The back and forth ultimately culminated into Remy allegedly leaking photos of Banks’ situation thus sparking speculative theories that a lawsuit is impending. Banks also inquired if Remy was still on parole as it “could get messy.”

It’s a shame that two of Hip-Hop’s most talented women rappers can’t seem to bury the hatchet but let the petty wars begin.

