Chance The Rapper & Jeremih Shares Details Of Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama Reboot

Chance The Rapper and R&B singer Jeremih had so much fun doing their 2016 Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama mixtape that they’re giving it a solid reboot. The deluxe version of the project features new tracks and allegedly Masters of None’s Lena Waithe and Common lent some production as well although Chano might be trolling.

“Me and @jeremih quietly made a free chicago christmas soundcloud project last year and it was so fun we just ran it back. #merrychristmaslilmama will be available EVERYWHERE next week wit a gang of new altxmas bangerz. Shout Common & Lena Waithe for playing new drums on every track on this project,” Chance wrote in an Instagram video caption promoting the new record along with a tracklisting.

Check out Chance The Rapper letting fans in on the Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama deluxe mixtape coming to all streaming platforms next week.

—

Photo: Getty