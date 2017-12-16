2Pac Murder Weapon Rejected By Las Vegas Cops According To Detective

The mystery surrounding the handgun that was linked to the murder of Tupac “2Pac” Shakur continues to unfold after the detective in the case revealed his steps into delivering the weapon to Las Vegas authorities. According to the account of retired LASD detective Timothy Brennan, the weapon was determined to be a match in the Vegas shooting death of 2Pac but authorities in Nevada rejected it for reasons unknown.

TMZ reports:

TMZ broke the story — the .40 caliber Glock was found in a Compton backyard in 1998, and according to docs, LASD Detective Timothy Brennan was the guy who ordered the ballistic testing which revealed it was used in Tupac’s murder.

Brennan, who’s now retired, tells TMZ … there should be NO mystery about where the gun is now … IF everyone followed protocol. As Brennan recalls … he gave the gun to ATF agents who conducted the testing. Once it came up a match, in a federal law enforcement database, he says ATF sent it to Las Vegas cops.

Now here’s the rub. Brennan says law enforcement in Vegas didn’t believe it was a match. He says he was never told why they reached that conclusion, but they rejected the weapon. Brennan says what should have happened next is the ATF to send it back to L.A.

Brennan says that despite differing reports, he handed in the handgun to Vegas police and its whereabouts are still unknown.

Photo: Getty