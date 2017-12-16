Ex-Wife Of Slain NBA Player Lorenzen Wright Charged With Murder

The 2010 death of NBA player Lorenzen Wright remained largely an unsolved mystery until earlier this month after one man was charged with murder. The ex-wife of Wright was charged with murder Friday night (Dec. 15), bringing to a close a nearly eight-year ordeal for Wright’s family.

Local outlet Fox 13 reports:

Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra Wright, has been arrested and charged in connection to his murder.

She was arrested in her Riverside, California Friday night. Jail records show she was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside at 9:28 p.m. Pacific time.

MPD said Sherra Wright-Robinson has been indicted & arrested for conspiracy, criminal attempted first degree & first degree murder in the death of Lorenzen Wright.

Billy Turner, the man who allegedly carried out the slaying and reportedly tried to kill Wright once before, was charged on December 6.

—

Photo: Getty