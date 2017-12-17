Karrueche Tran Has Targeted Victor Cruz?

Karrueche Tran was spotted out and about holding hands with free agent NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz. Per Internet logic, this means they are most definitely banging, allegedly.

TMZ reports that they were seen holding hands in Hollywood this past Friday (Dec. 14) and have also recently were seen together around Thankgiving.

It’s a safe bet that Karrueche and Migos rapper Quavo as a couple are kaput.

You care.

No sign of Cruz on Chris Brown’s ex’s social, though, yet.

—

Photo: WireImage