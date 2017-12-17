Home > News

Karrueche Tran Has Targeted Victor Cruz?

If Karrueche and Victor are a new item, what happened to Quavo?

Written By Robert Longfellow

Posted December 17, 2017
Karrueche Tran was spotted out and about holding hands with free agent NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz. Per Internet logic, this means they are most definitely banging, allegedly. 

TMZ reports that they were seen holding hands in Hollywood this past Friday (Dec. 14) and have also recently were seen together around Thankgiving.

It’s a safe bet that Karrueche and Migos rapper Quavo as a couple are kaput.

You care.

No sign of Cruz on Chris Brown’s ex’s social, though, yet.

