Nelly Plans To Sue Rape Accuser After Dropped Case

Nelly is in the clear after prosecutors chose not to charge him with rape. However, the St. Louis rapper is going the extra step of suing his accuser for false claims.

The “Batter Up” rapper adamantly denied the accusations and has said repeatedly that the woman completely fabricated a story of being raped on his tour bus.

Reports Page Six:

““Nelly has suffered very real damage to his reputation,” his attorney Scott Rosenblum said in a statement to Page Six on Friday. “He has incurred economic loss and painfully has watched his family suffer. As a result, Nelly is planning to proceed with litigation as the first step in restoring his reputation.”

The “Country Grammar” rapper, 42, was arrested for allegedly raping a woman on his tour bus in October. However, the King County prosecutors in Washington said this Thursday that they couldn’t proceed with the case because the alleged victim refused to cooperate.”

Per his lawyer, part of Nelly’s rationale for suing his accuser is because it puts offensive to genuine victims of sexual assault.

Fair enough.

