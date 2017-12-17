Chinx Was Killed Over 6 Year Beef With Rapper, Per NYPD

Last week, two men were finally arrested for the murder of Chinx. Details are emerging about what led to the French Montana-affiliated rapper’s death via a drive-by shooting in Queens.

XXL spoke to Lt. Richard Rudolph, Commanding Officer of the Queens South Homicide Squad, who offered up a theory the NYPD has about the shooting and murder.

Apparently, Chinx got into a fight with Quincy Homere, one of the men arrested for his death, while both were incarcerated in Rikers Island.

“We’re not exactly sure what the fight was about but our perpetrator Quincy probably got the worst of it and he wanted to get back at Chinx,” Rudolph told XXL.

He added, “When he saw Chinx’s career starting to blow, he took it real personal and figured that his [own] career was going south… It just festered inside of him.”

Rudolph also detailed how a verbal altercation outside a show in Philly is what probably led Homere, who was an aspiring rapper who went by Qwality, to exact fatal revenge. He also explained how Homere, the shooter, and his alleged accomplice, Jamar Hill, stalked Chinx the night he was killed.

