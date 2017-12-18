Diddy Wants To Purchase Carolina Panthers, Hire Colin Kaepernick At QB

Sean “Diddy” Combs has made many power moves as a businessman, but could he possibly become the owner of an NFL football team in the future? The mogul and entertainer took to social media to voice his desire to own the Carolina Panthers and hire Colin Kaepernick at quarterback.

“There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let’s make history,” Diddy tweeted Sunday night (Dec. 17). He followed that with an Instagram video with the same hopeful message about owning a team, chiefly naming the Panthers as the team of choice in a message to its fans.

“Attention to the Carolina PANTHERS!! ATTENTION NFL! This is a chance to make history!!! There are NO AFRICAN AMERICAN MAJORITY OWNERS IN THE NFL!!!! I WOULD LIKE TO BUY THE CAROLINA PANTHERS!!! Let’s GOOOOOOO!!!!! Spread the word. Tell the world! No joke,” Diddy wrote in the caption.

“I will immediately address the Colin Kaepernick situation and put him in the running for next year’s starting quarterback,” Diddy added in the video.

Diddy, who FORBES reported that he’s worth about $820 million, could possibly partner with other Black business persons and make a splash. Panthers owner Jerry Richardson is selling the team amid sexual misconduct allegations that have begun to emerge in recent times. The team is valued at 1 billion at the moment.

No word on how Cam Newton, the Panthers current starting QB, is handling the news.

