Headass French Soccer Star Wore Blackface, Apologizes

How do you say headass in french? Despite it being 2017, Antoine Griezmann thought it was a good idea to go full blackface to a party, so of course his spot got blown up on social media.
Reports TMZ Sports:
“Antoine Griezmann — a star striker for Spain’s Atletico Madrid — posted a photo and video of himself Sunday in a full-body blackface costume of an NBA All-Star player, ‘fro and all.
As you might imagine, the backlash was fast and furious … and he eventually took down the controversial posts. He also apologized in his native tongue on Twitter, which translates to something like … “I admit this is awkward on my part. If I hurt some people, I apologize.””
Moron.
Nothing is ever wiped on these Internets. Peep the objectionable post below, and tell your friends never to wear blackface.
—
Photo: Getty