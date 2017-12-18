Headass French Soccer Star Wore Blackface, Apologizes

How do you say headass in french? Despite it being 2017, Antoine Griezmann thought it was a good idea to go full blackface to a party, so of course his spot got blown up on social media.

Reports TMZ Sports:

“Antoine Griezmann — a star striker for Spain’s Atletico Madrid — posted a photo and video of himself Sunday in a full-body blackface costume of an NBA All-Star player, ‘fro and all.

As you might imagine, the backlash was fast and furious … and he eventually took down the controversial posts. He also apologized in his native tongue on Twitter, which translates to something like … “I admit this is awkward on my part. If I hurt some people, I apologize.””

Moron.

Nothing is ever wiped on these Internets. Peep the objectionable post below, and tell your friends never to wear blackface.

Je reconnais que c’est maladroit de ma part. Si j’ai blessé certaines personnes je m’en excuse. — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) December 17, 2017

🔴⭐️⚪️ A post shared by Antoine Griezmann (@antogriezmann) on Sep 26, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Photo: Getty