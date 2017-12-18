Home > News

Headass French Soccer Star Wore Blackface, Apologizes

It's 2017 and morons still don't know that blackface is racist.

Written By Robert Longfellow

Posted December 18, 2017
How do you say headass in french? Despite it being 2017, Antoine Griezmann thought it was a good idea to go full blackface to a party, so of course his spot got blown up on social media. 

Reports TMZ Sports:

“Antoine Griezmann — a star striker for Spain’s Atletico Madrid — posted a photo and video of himself Sunday in a full-body blackface costume of an NBA All-Star player, ‘fro and all.

As you might imagine, the backlash was fast and furious … and he eventually took down the controversial posts. He also apologized in his native tongue on Twitter, which translates to something like … “I admit this is awkward on my part. If I hurt some people, I apologize.””

Moron.

Nothing is ever wiped on these Internets. Peep the objectionable post below, and tell your friends never to wear blackface.

Photo: Getty

