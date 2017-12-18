Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff Are Back In The Studio

We might just get some new DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince music in the near future. Will Smith has confirmed the duo have been working together for the last couple of months.

During a recent press conference for his upcoming Netflix film Bright, The Pursuit Of Happiness actor revealed the group might have a Rap reunion in the works.

When asked by HipHopDX about stepping back in the booth Will said he has been giving a return strong consideration. “I’ve been sniffing around it. I’ve been getting hyped about it. It [has] been a minute. I’ve been full in the actor’s mind so me and Jeff start going out a little bit in the last six-to-eight months [and] we’ve been doing something.”

But the Philadelphia MC understands this comeback has to be just right and is taking his time crafting it. “I just got to find that lane; find that way back in. It’s a part of my heart. I love it. I make records all the time. I got a ton of stuff that I make at the house. It’s just not stuff that I’m hyped about to be able to feel comfortable letting it into the world. I’m trying to find that inspiration, that thing that sparks me to get back [to music]” he explained.

Earlier this year Jeff and Will released the EDM flavored “Get Lit.” Let’s hope the two can return to proper Rap form on this new project.

Photo: Getty