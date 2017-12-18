Watch Out iPhone X: Samsung Unleashing New Galaxy S9 In March

Apple may have some fierce competition on their hands in 2018 from Samsung if this report pans out. The smartphone giant reportedly has its eyes set on a March 2018 release date for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus.

According to Bloomberg News, anonymous sources report that the South Korean company plans to reveal their new Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus models as soon as late February. They plan to have their answer to iPhone X in customers hands as early as March. If this news pans out this would be a month earlier than previous Galaxy smartphone releases and the first major smartphone release for the company since September with the introduction of the Note 8.

Finally, something for Samsung fans to be happy about.

As far as upgrades in the new model are concerned, the S9 will remain similar to current Galaxy models but will boast an upgraded camera and other systems. No word if they made sure the phone won’t explode yet but we can only hope and so far there are no reports of the Note 8 bursting into flames.

Samsung had a very strong third quarter this year and dominated smartphone global shipments by holding 22 percent of the market according to IDC. Apple came in second at 13 percent but we wouldn’t be shocked if they leaped frogged Samsung in fourth quarter reports.

Looks like 2018 is going to be a very busy year in the smartphone industry with Apple also set release more iPhone models. Samsung though isn’t backing down and already has been taking shots at Apple and their new “life-changing” phone. We are extremely curious to smell what Samsung is cooking with Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 plus.

—

Photo: Samsung