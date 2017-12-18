Tavis Smiley Cops Pleas On Good Morning America, Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations

BFF’s Tavis Smiley and Cornel West aren’t having the best of weeks. Today (Dec. 18), the former was on Good Morning America defending himself after having his show suspended from PBS due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

Like in his Facebook post, Smiley reiterating that he had never groped anyone or done anything flagrant in the workplace over 30 years and across six networks.

Smiley did admit that he was banging his underlings, though. In fact, he said it isn’t outlawed in his company’s employee handbook.

“We don’t forbid them, Paula, because I don’t know where your heart’s going to lead you,” Smiley said. “I don’t know who you’re going to hang out with or date or fall in love with.”

So how many times did his “heart” lead him sleep with women in his employ? This guy.

Peep the interview below.

[H/T The Grio]

Tavis Smiley pushes back against allegations of sexual misconduct: “I have never groped, I have never coerced, I have never exposed myself inappropriately…I celebrate and applaud these women who’ve had the courage to come out and tell their truth.” pic.twitter.com/VNuxgQczrS — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 18, 2017

