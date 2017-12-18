Tyler, The Creator Just Copped His First Pair of Air Jordans, Ever

Just when it seemed like there was nothing left to shock you in the world of Hip-Hop, Tyler, The Creator does the impossible: he admitted that he’s never owned a pair of Air Jordan‘s. What!?

This past weekend the Flower Boy rapper took to his Twitter page to inform his fans that he had just purchased his very first pair of Air Jordan’s in his life, and a respectable pair it was as his first Jordan experience came in the form of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Shattered Backboard’ silhouettes.

“My furst pair” he captioned on the picture of him stylin’ in his spiffy new pair of J’s.

Mostly known for his love affair with Vans and Converse kicks, it’ll be interesting to see if Tyler begins to add Jordan’s and Nikes to his sneaker repertoire or if this will just be a one-off that will live in hypebeast infamy. We’re not even gonna ask if he has any Yeezy’s in his closet.

my furst pair pic.twitter.com/UBgKXYdAnQ — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) December 16, 2017

—

Photo: WENN.com