XXXTentacion Now Has 15 New Felony Charges For Witness Tampering

XXXTentacion fans might not be seeing their weirdo rap hero anytime soon. The alleged girlfriend beating rapper now has a total of 15 new felony charges, all tied to witness tampering.

First of all, XXXTentacion stands accused of beating his then-pregnant girlfriend back in October 2016.

Second, TMZ reports that XXXTentacion made multiple calls shortly after his initial arrest to said girlfriend, allegedly threatening her. This is conjecture, but it’s a safe bet since the tampering charges are tied to the phone calls.

Thirdly, all prison calls are recorded. Which most people with sense would realize.

Fourth, the jig is near Pluto.

XXXTentacion was sent back to jail last week after an initial batch of felony charges, which are a probation violation. He will be in the bing until trial because he was not granted bail.

Photo: Miami Dade County PD