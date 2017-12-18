Nike Unveils Kyrie Irving’s KYRIE 4 Signature Sneaker [Photos]

Boston Celtics point Kyrie Irving is a certified NBA superstar, and his signature kicks are in line with his popularity. Nike just introduced the latest version, the Kyrie 4.

Designed by Benjamin Nethongkome, the Kyrie 4 is designed to compliment Irving array of moves that involve hard cuts, impossible angles and ridiculous contortions that leave defenders watching make a basket.

For the new model Kyrie asked for more underfoot cushioning and the show features midsole Zoom Air heel unit. The outsole includes zig-zag flex groove which will enhance traction and side to side response. As in previous models, the outsole wraps all the way up, providing traction for those odd angled crossovers and such.

While the forefoot is engineers mesh, the heel will features “classic” materials like leather and suede depending on the colorway.

“When you are part of evolution, when you say it is for the culture it means you are bringing a new flair,” said Irving via a press statement. “Bringing something new that is unmatched. Bringing that freedom to create against how I play, you create a new silhouette — something that can withstand for ages and stands alone.”

The KYRIE 4 “Confetti” colorway dropped December 16 while the black and white version hits stores on Dec. 20.

