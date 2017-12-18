Snoop Dogg ft. October London “My Last Name,” Uncle Murda “Don’t Talk About It” & More | Daily Visuals 12.18.17

It seems like Snoop Dogg and October London just love working with each other.

For their latest collaboration Snoop and October link up for the visuals to “My Last Name” which features some retro looking scenes reminiscent of “Sensual Seduction.” Old looking music videos are really in these days.

Back in Brooklyn Uncle Murda holds down the block and kicks that good ol’ street game in a throwback Patrick Ewing jersey for his clip to “Don’t Talk About It.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jason Derulo featuring French Montana, Boosie Badazz, and more.

SNOOP DOGG FT. OCTOBER LONDON – “MY LAST NAME”

UNCLE MURDA – “DON’T TALK ABOUT IT”

JASON DERULO FT. FRENCH MONTANA – “TIP TOE”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “MOTHERLESS CHILD”

KING MAGNETIC – “UNDERSTAND”

STOMRZY FT. MNEK – “BLINDED BY YOUR GRACE”

OPEN MIKE EAGLE FT. SAMMUS – “HYMNAL”