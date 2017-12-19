Nick Cannon To Host 2 Wild ‘N Out Live Shows In One Night

Nick Cannon will be performing double duty to close out 2017. He will host two Wild ‘N Out shows back to back in the DMV area.

On Friday, December 22, the Drum Line actor will bring the popular improv comedy show live tour to a bold finish with two performances in one night.

The first stop of the evening will take place 7pm EST at the Show Place Arena in Maryland. Immediately following, 9pm EST at the Capital Arena in D.C.

Each show will feature the recurring cast of comedians and battle rappers including DC Young Fly, Conceited and Emmanuel Hudson. Additionally, both Wale and Yo Gotti are set to make on stage appearances.

Cannon calls the move unprecedented saying “it’s never been done before. You know why? ‘Cuz we wildin’.”

Tickets for the shows start at $30 dollars. For more information on Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live!, go here.

