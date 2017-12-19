WATCH: The Official ‘Ocean’s 8’ Trailer Starring Rihanna

The first trailer for the highly-anticipated film Ocean’s 8 is finally here. The heist flick stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Awkwafina.

It’s a whole new Ocean’s crew, and this time the caper goes down in New York City, and the jux is going down at the Met Ball.

Did we mention Rihanna is in it?

Ocean’s 8 is due in theaters June 8. Watch the official trailer below.

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures