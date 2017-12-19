Home > News

WATCH: The Official ‘Ocean’s 8’ Trailer Starring Rihanna

A new Ocean's 8 team is all women and the heist goes down in New York City.

Ocean's 8 cast

The first trailer for the highly-anticipated film Ocean’s 8 is finally here. The heist flick stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Awkwafina.

It’s a whole new Ocean’s crew, and this time the caper goes down in New York City, and the jux is going down at the Met Ball.

Did we mention Rihanna is in it?

Ocean’s 8 is due in theaters June 8. Watch the official trailer below.

Ocean's 8 poster

