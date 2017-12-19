PONY Announces Joey Bada$$ As Creative Director

Fashion continues to be a large play for today’s Hip-Hop’s generation. Joey Bada$$ has been announced as the new Creative Director for PONY.

As the first ever CD for the apparel brand, Joe will be launching a capsule collection to celebrate the new partnership. He worked with the design team to personally concept the “Pro Era” shoe. Four models will feature his signature colors over a suede upper and white midsole; all with the PONY Chevron markings of course.

He took to his Instagram to make the official announcement. “Just been crowned the first official Creative Director of @PONYworldwide and my first signature PE top star sneakers are available at URBAN OUTFITTERS right now!! link in bio!!! #2018#ad.”

The “Survival Tactics” rapper took to his native borough of Brooklyn for the official photo shoot; locations included Sweet Chick, Prospect Park and Prospect Heights.

The “Pro Era” premium suede collection, will be available on Monday, December 18, 2017 in the following colorways: red, green and yellow at Urban Outfitters for $75. A “Bada$$” model will drop in February 2018.

More photos of the shoot below and on the flip.

—

Photos: PONY

1 2 3 4Next page »