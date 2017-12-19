WATCH: Ma$e Drops Freestyle on Cosmic Kev’s ‘Come Up Show’

Ever since dropping “The Oracle” Ma$e has been in full comeback mode doing controversial interviews and dropping new cuts. This time around M-A-dollar sign-E dropped by Cosmic Kev’s Come Up Show to kick a long and rather impressive freestyle over some Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj beats.

The freestyle itself fell short of Black Thought’s new classic but it was still further proof that Ma$e got enough bars to compete with Snickers.

Unfortunately for the Harlem rapper, listening to a former pastor draped in a fur and diamonds talking about catching bodies seems rather, well, tofu burgerish.

Check out the freestyle below and let us know if you think Ma$e should give the rap game another go.

—

Photo: WENN.com