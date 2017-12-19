Top Dawg Entertainment’s Terrence “Punch” Edwards Spotlighted On Complex’s Blueprint Series

As the President of Top Dawg Entertainment Terrence Edwards is responsible for the label’s day to day operations. He recently sat down with Complex to discuss his come up and more.

As the second in command at TDE, the executive commonly known as “Punch” runs the day to day operations for one Rap’s finest music stables. As man a few words he grants the Blueprint Series a rare interview.

In a Q&A with Noah Callahan-Bever he reveals that he had no intention of ever working in the music industry. “I wasn’t [pursuing a career] consciously, but I was studying the game the whole time. I didn’t realize it until I looked back on it.”

He also takes it back to why they signed Jay Rock as their first artist. “His tone. The way he sounded shouldn’t be coming out of his frame” he explained. Of course he details how Kendrick came into the fold.

“Well Kendrick came in maybe a month or two after Jay Rock. He had a mixtape that was sitting in the studio. So I took it and put it in my car. I’m listening [like] ‘this dude can really rap’. Maybe a week after that I came back to the studio and Kendrick was in there recording. He was working on the chorus part and the way he was stacking the vocals on the hook I’m like ‘this kid got it’. From that moment I knew he was going to be the one for sure.”

Punch also talks how the digital era really gave TDE a true platform to be successful, conceptualizing the artist album releases, grooming SZA’s career and what to expect next. You can watch the interview in full below.

Via Miss Info

Photo: Getty