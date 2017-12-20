Kodak Black Freestyling For 12 Minutes Even Worse Than You Can Imagine

Black Thought set the bar ridiculously high for even the greatest of MC’s after his masterful 10-minute freestyle. Of course, other rappers are going to attempt something similar—but no one asked Kodak Black to try.

Nevertheless, the Painting Pictures rapper dropped a video of himself freestyling for about 12 minutes.

Kodak Black is not known for delivering bars. But his freestyle manages to be even worse than you can possibly imagine. We’re not even go to bother translating any of the struggle lines because they’re just that terrible.

If you look at the comments, there are plenty of supporters who think this is lit. Don’t be fooled.

Listen for yourself below.

—

Photo: WENN.com