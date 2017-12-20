The Diplomats “Once Upon A Time,” Migos ft. Lil Yachty “Quality Control” & More | Daily Visuals 12.19.17

“Reunited and it feels so good” seems to be the feeling amongst many Hip-Hop Harlemnite’s these days as their hometown Diplomats are once again in session.

For their long awaited reunion visual to “Once Upon A Time” the Dip Set round up their congregation and are joined by a church choir to help them fill the void they left in their fans with the holy ghost.

Going from Generation X to Generation Y, the Migos finally drop their Lil Yachty clip to “Quality Control” where they slander Joe Budden and keep their beef sizzling on some ice grills.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rapsody, Plies, and more.

THE DIPLOMATS – “ONCE UPON A TIME”

MIGOS FT. LIL YACHTY – “QUALITY CONTROL”

RAPSODY – “SASSY”

PLIES – “F.E.M.A.”

LARRY JUNE – “ON ME”