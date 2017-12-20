Complex Confirms That Joe Budden Left Everyday Struggle

Joe Budden was a trending topic Tuesday (Dec. 19) after news that Complex may have ended his time as co-host of the popular talk show, Everyday Struggle. The brass at Complex confirmed with Billboard that Budden left the show after contract talks stalled.

“Joe Budden is not continuing as a host on Everyday Struggle in 2018,” Complex told Billboard. “The show will be back in the New Year with all new episodes and guests. We wish Joe all the best and thank him for a great 2017.”

Since its debut in April, Complex’s daily morning show Everyday Struggle has garnered a wave of support and a massive following each week as hosts Nadeska Alexis, DJ Akademiks and Joe Budden debate some of the hottest topics in hip-hop.

“We love and respect him; we believe he’s terrific but the reality is we couldn’t reach an agreement,” Complex said. As for a replacement for Joe Budden? The outlet plans to continue churning out new episodes with special guests in the new year and didn’t reveal any plans for a replacement just yet.

Budden has been active on Twitter since the news dropped and has continually retweeted or commented on tweets from fans and celebrities who are standing in support of him as he plots his next chapter.

Pay dat man hees money https://t.co/prGUV2ds4a — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) December 20, 2017

I been on this months ago. 😏 https://t.co/goTtbEem1m — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) December 20, 2017

Yo everybody stop saying @JoeBudden got fired. @EverydayStrugg couldn't afford him. Joe knew they was getting ready to make all bread off the show in 2018. He just wanted his slice. — jay shoota (@jshoota88) December 19, 2017

