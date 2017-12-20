Faith Evans Says 2Pac Murder Weapon Going Missing Not Surprising

Faith Evans will forever be linked to Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace and Tupac “2Pac” Shakur, with both men suffering tragic ends to their lives at the height of their careers. The R&B singer has chimed in on some of the findings around the legendary rappers’ murders in times past and told TMZ she wasn’t surprised that the weapon used in 2Pac’s shooting death has come up missing.

TMZ writes:

We got the R&B singer at LAX, where we broke the news about the Glock that’s apparently vanished in a would-be transfer between cops in L.A. and Las Vegas.

Faith was intrigued when we explained how the weapon was unearthed in Compton — but couldn’t hide her disdain for the investigators when we told her about the gun’s disappearance.

The murder weapon was supposed to be transferred to Las Vegas authorities but somehow, this important piece of evidence was reportedly rejected before it mysteriously disappeared.

—

Photo: Getty