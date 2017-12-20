Lil Wayne Gives Back To New Orleans With Holiday Gift Donation For Kids

Lil Wayne reps his hometown of New Orleans like no other, and he proved that once again in a recent media event. The Young Money boss partnered with a pair of organizations to host a bike and toy giveaway for the holidays thrilling kids and families in the process.
Working in conjunction with the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, an organization with a storied history in New Orleans and Toys For Tots, Weezy F. Baby helped bring some big smiles to the faces of children in the city. During a video Wayne posted to his Twitter account, one kid even said that Lil Wayne is their favorite rapper.
Check out the video below and other related footage we grabbed from Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club’s Instagram page.
It's a wonderful day in the neighborhood! Deck the halls! The most wonderful time of the year… Most would say the happiest day for a Zulu would be Mardi Gras, but this is it by far, this is where we get our joy and our blessings. They say to whom much is given much is expected, and today we did our best to live up to that creed. With the help of our Members, friends, Toys for Tots Committee, loved ones and major sponsors including Entergy New Orleans, Young Money Entertainment (Lil Wayne), and King Zulu 2018 Brent Washington as well as the Zulu Characters we were able to serve close to 1500 children today. This was a record breaking year in that we were able to distribute more than 1000 bicycles today, but just to see the smiles on the faces of the children of our community was priceless, and definently worth every penny we were able to raise this year. So we wish you all a safe and happy holiday season as we pray for continued prosperity across this nation, we look forward to seeing you on Mardi Gras. Naaman Stewart President #zulu #zulutoys4tots #toys4tots
Photo: Getty