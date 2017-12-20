Lil Wayne Gives Back To New Orleans With Holiday Gift Donation For Kids

Lil Wayne reps his hometown of New Orleans like no other, and he proved that once again in a recent media event. The Young Money boss partnered with a pair of organizations to host a bike and toy giveaway for the holidays thrilling kids and families in the process.

Working in conjunction with the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, an organization with a storied history in New Orleans and Toys For Tots, Weezy F. Baby helped bring some big smiles to the faces of children in the city. During a video Wayne posted to his Twitter account, one kid even said that Lil Wayne is their favorite rapper.

Check out the video below and other related footage we grabbed from Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club’s Instagram page.

I was happy to assist @zulusap1909 and Toys for Tots to put some smiles on kids faces for the holiday season!!

📷 @rfemilien pic.twitter.com/J13xdj2gxO — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) December 19, 2017

Photo: Getty