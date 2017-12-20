Joe Budden & Charlamagne Tha God Team Up For ‘This Year Was Dope/Trash’ Recap

Fresh from exiting Everyday Struggle, Joe Budden is staying on his media grind. The rapper will be delivering a 2017 rundown with none other than Charlamagne Tha God.

Today (Dec. 20), The Breakfast Club persona made the official announcement for This Year Was Drop / Trash on his Instagram simply saying “For The Culture. @joebudden @revolttv”.

In the video clip, the pair are seated in Siskel & Ebert like fashion. CThagod opens the video with “this year was dope” as Joe cuts him to say “trash; it had a lot of dope moments but it had a lot of trash moments.”

The Black Privilege author proceeds to give a summary on the upcoming Revolt TV special. “It’s the year-end wrap up for 2017. We’re talking about the biggest cultural moments. We’re talking about the hottest artists. We’re talking about the best lyricists and we’re going to tell you what was the most trash of 2017,” he explains.

As of now there is no set premiere date for the show so stay tuned. Both are known for speaking their minds so we feel confident that this will be worth watching—inevitable Migos slander and all.

