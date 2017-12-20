Reggie Osse aka Combat Jack Passes Away, Twitter Pays Tribute

Reggie Osse aka Hip-Hop podcast virtuoso Combat Jack has passed away. He was just 48.

Combat Jack revealed that he was battling colon cancer in October.

A testament to the impact he had on the Hip-Hop world is occurring right now since “Combat Jack” is trending with friends, peers and fans offering condolences and bigging up his legend.

This writer knew Combat personally and can attest that he was one of the most genuine, kindhearted people you could ever be blessed to meet.

Our condolences go out to Combat Jack’s family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace good brother.

See the respects being paid by a who’s who of Hip-Hop below.

Hip Hop has lost one of its most important historians and voices… we had serious ups and downs but I was so happy we had made things good… Rest In Peace to my friend Combat Jack…. — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) December 20, 2017

Heartbreaking. RIP Reggie "Combat Jack" Osse. Great man, storyteller and leader. Your contributions to hip hop will never ever be forgotten. Ultimate salute. pic.twitter.com/McK0F9TvYp — Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) December 20, 2017

RIP Combat Jack. No words suffice to capture the multitudes he possessed. A rap encyclopedia who could spin stories about both Bronx block parties & the Paradise Garage. A brilliant interviewer & attorney. A kind gentle soul who understood & cared about the culture like no other. — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) December 20, 2017

reggie osse was one of the smartest and most helpful ppl i met in this game. he was my listener and i was his. and i hate to know he’s gone. r.i.p., @combat_jack. — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) December 20, 2017

Damn. Rest In Peace Combat Jack. Combat was a living history book for hip hop and was always down to share that information. More importantly, he was kind. We need more of that. And his presence will be missed deeply, but he’ll never be absent. — brandon / jinx (@Jersey_Jinx) December 20, 2017

DAMN MAN REST IN PEACE TO MY BROTHER @Combat_Jack ONE OF THE FIRST PEOPLE TO EVER EMBRACE ME IN THIS WHOLE SHIT. MY HEART IS HEAVY MAN FUCK. LOVE ALWAYS. — FUCK THATS DELICIOUS (@ActionBronson) December 20, 2017

It’s with heavy hearts that we share the news of Reggie Osse, better known as @Combat_Jack passing away. RIP to a trailblazer and a legend. #RIPCombat 🙏 pic.twitter.com/I9lkrScmEs — UPROXX Hip-Hop (@RealTalkUPROXX) December 20, 2017

R.I.P. to the legend @Combat_Jack. Great, great guy. life is short. — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) December 20, 2017

Combat Jack is someone who I admired for years. Predating twitter. Going back to the XXL forum days circa 05 or so. Had the pleasure of kicking it with him at SXSW once. Good dude. Really good dude. Devastated by this news. RIP — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh…. (@DragonflyJonez) December 20, 2017

My heart is broken. Combat Jack was one of the kindest, most incredible people I knew. I tried to hire him 10x over the years, but he was smart enough to keep building his own empire. I loved that dude…I will really miss him. Thanks Reggie for your mentorship + friendship. RIP pic.twitter.com/XhWv7YaLEh — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) December 20, 2017

Rest in peace Combat Jack. — Alchemist (@Alchemist) December 20, 2017

As if 2017 couldn't get any worse, we have lost our dear friend @Combat_Jack, who has passed away from his battle with colon cancer. We will miss you, Reggie. pic.twitter.com/hqRZRWwGfs — DJBooth (@DJBooth) December 20, 2017

F*ck cancer.

—

Photo: Getty