Reggie Osse aka Combat Jack Passes Away, Twitter Pays Tribute

Reggie Osse aka Hip-Hop podcast virtuoso Combat Jack has passed away. He was just 48.
Combat Jack revealed that he was battling colon cancer in October.
A testament to the impact he had on the Hip-Hop world is occurring right now since “Combat Jack” is trending with friends, peers and fans offering condolences and bigging up his legend.
This writer knew Combat personally and can attest that he was one of the most genuine, kindhearted people you could ever be blessed to meet.
Our condolences go out to Combat Jack’s family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace good brother.
See the respects being paid by a who’s who of Hip-Hop below.
F*ck cancer.
—
Photo: Getty
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
comments – Add Yours