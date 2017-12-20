Nelly Gets Sued By Rape Accuser For Sexual Assault & Defamation

Just when it seemed like Nelly was in the clear of those rape allegations his accuser is re-opening her case against the “Country Grammar” rapper.

According to TMZ Monique Green has once again filed charges of sexual assault and defamation on Nelly on the heels of his attorney Scott Rosenblum announcing that the St. Lunatic was planning on suing Green for false claims.

When news broke that Green was once again taking her case to court, Rosenblum released the following press statement: “It comes as no surprise that Ms. Green filed a lawsuit against Nelly seeking money after we announced our intention to hold her accountable. We always believed her accusation was motivated by greed.”

Though Nelly was hit with the rape charges back in October, Monique Green raised many eyebrows when she refused to testify in the case saying that his celebrity status alone would stack the judicial deck against her. While many thought Nelly had paid her off with hush money it’s become obvious that just wasn’t the case.

Regardless of the lawsuit being filed against the “Dilemma” rapper, Rosenblum says they’re still moving forward with their false claims lawsuit against the accuser.

Rosenblum added, “Nelly will answer and proceed with a counter suit against her for her outrageous unfounded allegations.”

Photo: WENN.com