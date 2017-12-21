Hypebeast Alert: Louis Vuitton Releases Ping Pong Set

Now you can enjoy a game of table tennis in style. Louis Vuitton is releasing a ping pong set.

The luxury fashion house is extending their signature branding to pong. The Louis Vuitton set includes two sleek wooden paddles and regulation balls in a custom holder. Naturally the protective covers are crafted with their black and grey monogram canvas and accented with an circle medal for extra flossy measures.

Of course playing with LV approved equipment won’t come cheap. The entire set, just two paddles and two playing balls, will run you a cool $2,210.00 dollars.

Never forget—staying fresh to def (or debt?) comes at a cost friends.

—

Photo: Louis Vuitton