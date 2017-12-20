Foot Locker & Jordan Drop “#BoldLikeKawhi” Gatorade Campaign ft. Kawhi Leonard

Jordan Brand landed a superstar when they inked Kawhi Leonard. Today (Dec. 20), Foot Locker and JB announced the Bold Like Kawhi Gatorade campaign for the holidays.

The campaign features a spot starring the usually low key San Antonio Spurs star having a spectacularly lit day while rocking a new pair of Air Jordan 1 Gatorade kicks. It’s his teammate LaMarcus Aldridge who gifts him the kicks, and the day’s festivities include DJ’ing, while rocking a helmet, walking along a rooftop, which is surely not allowed in most NBA contracts and kicking it with rapper Nipsy Hussle.

The ad’s kicker, Leonard saying he was “hacked” when asked about his day, is hilarious.

“I had a ton of fun partnering with Foot Locker and Jordan Brand to show off another side of my personality that most fans don’t get to see every day,” said Leonard via a press statement. “Being part of a holiday campaign that pays homage to the original ‘Be Like Mike’ Gatorade ad is really special.”

The spot features gear from the Air Jordan Gatorade Collection, including the Air Jordan I OG High Gatorade in four colors—Orange, Lemon Lime, Grape and Cool Blue, out Dec. 26—and Air Jordan VI Gatorade, seen being rocked by Aldridge.

The commercial is set to start running on Dec. 25 during the NBA Christmas Day game on ESPN, but you can already watch it below.

Photo; Courtesy of Foot Locker