Director X In Talks To Direct ‘Super Fly’ Remake

Priest Youngblood might make a return to the big stage. It is rumored the Hip-Hop visionary formerly known as Little X is in talks to direct a Super Fly remake.

According to a report by Deadline, X is under consideration by Sony Pictures to give the 1972 blaxploitation classic a modern update. It is said that writer Alex Tse (The Watchmen) is crafting the screenplay and that Grown-Ish actor Trevor is in the running to play Priest.

Super Fly follows the story of Youngblood who is a cocaine dealer trying to exit from the underground drug business. The film is considered a cult classic and is probably better known for its’ soundtrack which was entirely written and produced by Curtis Mayfield.

A protege of Hype Williams, X became on the hottest music video directors starting in the late 1990’s. He is responsible for several classic Rap visuals including Redman’s “I’ll Bee Dat!”, Nelly’s “Hot in Herre” and Drake’s “Hotline Bling.”

Original trailer of Super Fly below for cultural purposes.

Photo: Getty