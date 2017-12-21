Marvel Cancels Luke Cage Comic Due To Poor Sales

Luke Cage, one of the more popular characters in the Marvel comics universe and central in a recent run of Netflix series, hasn’t seen much of the same success spread into book sales. The writer for the comic series confirmed that Marvel canceled the title via Twitter, citing poor sales.

“Sad but true…LUKE CAGE (the comic book, not the TV series) has been cancelled. Issue #10 is the last (and best) of the series. Oh well, on to other adventures. Thanks to everyone who supported the series,” David F. Walker tweeted Wednesday (Dec. 20) morning.

He continued with, “Time to get real…LUKE CAGE was cancelled because it sold poorly. VERY poorly. There are various factors that contributed to those poor sales, but they all add up to the same conclusion.”

According to Walker, among the top-selling comics of the year, only four titles sold more than 100,000 units, which promoted fans to chime in and wonder why sales have been poor as they have. One fan suggested that the high price of books is the reason and that they should be made available in libraries as in times past.

Netflix’s Luke Cage television series is not affected by the cancellation of the title.

