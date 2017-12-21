The Game Sued For Not Paying 40 Glocc $216K

40 Glocc is proving to be a thorn in the Game‘s side. The Compton rapper is being sued for failing to pay Big Bad 40 a court-ordered $216,000.

Would you want to give up that bread? Just saying.

This all stems from that time the Game blessed 40 with the fade, and documented it on cell phone footage, back in 2012.

Reports TMZ:

“40 Glocc just filed a lawsuit against Game, seeking more than $200k he says he’s owed. In the docs, obtained by TMZ, 40 says he won the dough back in November 2016 in a previous lawsuit he’d filed over a 2012 beatdown Game handed him. TMZ got a video of the fight.

40 says the original judgment was for $196,335.15 — however, because Game’s been dragging his feet … with interest, he now owes $216,775.52.

In the new docs, 40 accuses Game of creating shell companies to hide the money.”

Hey, gangsta rappers have lawyers. That’s the game, no pun intended.

