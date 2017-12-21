Mother Of Chris Bosh Arrested For Exploiting Disabled Man

Frieda Bosh, the mother of NBA player Chris Bosh, has been at the center of an alleged drug ring operating out of the home she occupies and is owned by her son. Ms. Bosh was arrested on charges of exploiting a disabled man and using his disability check to pay rent in the home and sold drugs for another man living on the property who was also arrested.

TMZ reports:

We broke the story … the Texas home where Frieda lives was raided by law enforcement officials earlier this month because cops believes a drug trafficking operation was being run out of the home.

Now, officials say Frieda and another man living at the home, Johnathan Brown, were “exploiting a disabled person” … by forcing the man to use his disibility check to pay their rent.

As we previously reported, the home is owned by Chris Bosh — and Frieda says he’s trying to evict her. They haven’t spoken in years.

Officials say Brown was running the drug ring — and Frieda “allowed this to occur as a means of obtaining free narcotics and marijuana from Brown, while also allowing narcotics and marijuana to be distributed from the offense location.”

Bosh has attempted to sidestep the accusations and nstead put the blame on a former short-term tenant for the drug activity.

—

Photo: Getty