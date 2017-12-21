Eminem Drops Teaser For His “Walk On Water” Video

Eminem’s been AWOL for quite some time and though his latest LP Revival failed to live up to the expectations of many that doesn’t mean Slim shouldn’t drop any visual work in support of his album.

Today (Dec. 21), Eminem dropped a teaser clip for his upcoming video to the Beyoncé assisted “Walk On Water.” In the clip, the Detroit MC and some Slim Shady clones hammer away on old school typewriters looking to write the next Marshall Mathers LP or at the very least a new Eminem Show.

Check it out below and let us know if you’re looking forward to seeing this clip in full.

—

Photo: Complex