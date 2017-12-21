Joe Budden & DJ Akademiks Share Details On Everyday Struggle Split

The chatter surrounding Complex’s Everyday Struggle series continues to pour in with Joe Budden taking time on his podcast to address his split with the show. DJ Akademiks also shared details of what he knew about the conflict between Budden and Complex, stating he knew that things were in the works for months.

Budden was the first to tell his side of the story for episode 141 of The Joe Budden Podcast, stating that the corporate structure of the show changed once Complex went into partnership with Verizon.

In typical Joe Budden fashion, the New Jersey star made certain to not throw his former co-hosts under the bus and kept the onus on his issues with the brass at Complex as to why he left. Simply put, Complex and Budden couldn’t come to an agreement on the numbers, thus leading to the split.

DJ Akademiks echoed the same sentiment, even addressing why he won’t be leaving his post on the show as he’s still under contract and just began negotiations with the network

Both Joe Budden and DJ Akademiks’ perspectives on Everyday Struggle can be heard below. A Warning: there is harsh language in the clips.

—

Photo: Complex News