Amazon Retiring MP3 Music Storage Program

Remember MPP3’s? Chances are pretty high most of you don’t since we are in the streaming age, but if you do we have some bad news to report. Amazon announced that they will be retiring their music storage program that allowed users (paid or free) to store their MP3’s.

MP3’s are heading towards extinction if not already there thanks to streaming services such as Apple, Spotify, and Tidal so this news should come as no surprise. As of December 18th, members who use Amazon Music Storage program’s via free subscription will no longer be able to upload their MP3’s using the Amazon Music app.

Oh no *sarcastic voice*

They will still be accepting new paid subscriptions up until January 15th, 2018. For those who are still paid subscribers to the service, you can upload up to 250,000 imported songs in supported file types. Paid members will also have access to their music as long as they don’t allow their memberships to lapse. In the case that it does lapse, you will not be able to restart the membership and only 250 of your songs will remain stored for free for only a year.

Here is the exact breakdown of the changes to their service from Amazon:

Note: These changes only impact music you’ve imported. Music purchased from Amazon (MP3s or AutoRip from CDs) remains securely stored for playback and download.

Free 250 Song Storage Plan

As of December 18, 2017, the ability to upload music will be removed from the Amazon Music for PC/Mac app.

Music that is already uploaded can be played and downloaded until January 2019. See Downloading Your Music for more information on how to download.

Paid 250,000 Song Storage Plan

While you remain a paid member, you retain the ability to upload music and renew your subscription.

You can view and manage your Amazon Music storage subscription from Your Amazon Music Settings.

If your current storage plan expires without being renewed, you won’t have the option to restart your subscription.

Once expired, your Amazon music purchases will remain securely stored for free, but you will not be able to upload music.

If you have more than 250 imported songs when your subscription period is over, you won’t be able to access the additional songs.

All songs that exceed the 250 song limit are removed.

You can download and play the remaining 250 songs for one (1) year after your subscription expires when the remaining 250 songs will be removed.

If you still need a place to store your MP3’s, Google Play Music is still allowing you to store up to 50,000 songs for free. If you own a Samsung Galaxy S8 they will allow you upload twice as many.

Photo: Getty