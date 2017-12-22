Kodak Black “Cut Throat,” Lightshow ft. YFN Lucci “No Info” & More | Daily Visuals 12.21.17

Recently Kodak Black dropped the strugglest of freestyles and while he became the butt of many jokes because of it, no amount of slander is keeping him from hanging up the mic.

His visuals to “Cut Throat” show just why the young Floridian keeps on keeping on as it’s garnering him stacks of cash, ice like an Eskimo, and trips all over the continental United States. Hate him or love him, he’s living the life right now.

Back in the hood Lightshow and YFN Lucci show just how they keep their hood supplied and their pockets packed showing the inner workings of the trap house in their clip to “No Info.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from AD, Blvk Jvck featuring H.E.R. and more.

KODAK BLACK – “CUT THROAT”

LIGHTSHOW FT. YFN LUCCI – “NO INFO”

AD – “ISSUES”

BLVK JVCK FT. H.E.R. – “MINE LUV”

H.E.R. – “AVENUE”