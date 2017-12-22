Veteran Sportscaster Dick Enberg Dead At 82

Veteran sportscaster Dick Enberg has died, confirmed by the family Friday (Dec. 22) morning. Enberg’s decades-long career has spanned several sports as he rose to become a trusted voice.

ESPN reports:

Dick Enberg, the Hall of Fame broadcaster whose “Oh my!” calls rang familiar with so many sports fans, has died, his wife and daughter confirmed Thursday night.

He was 82.

Enberg’s daughter Nicole said the family became concerned when he didn’t arrive on his flight to Boston on Thursday and that he was found dead at his home in La Jolla, a San Diego neighborhood, with his bags packed for a trip to see his third grandchild for the first time. The family said it was awaiting official word on the cause of death but believed he had a heart attack.

The outlet adds that Enberg has overseen several notable broadcast events which include 28 Wimbledon stops, and 10 Super Bowl contests.

Photo: WENN.com