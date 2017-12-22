Cardi B Drops “Bartier Cardi” ft. 21 Savage, Twitter Approves

Cardi B is legit the hottest rapper in the game. The Bronx native just dropped a new joint called “Bartier Cardi,” featuring 21 Savage, and Twitter is reacting accordingly.
That is, if learning the lyrics so you can turn up for for New Year’s Eve is a priority.
The song dropped at midnight, and Twitter has been reacting ever since.
Listen to “Bartier Cardi” below and peep the over the top reactions after and on the flip.
